Small fire stopped by Bend Parkway near Murphy Road

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A small fire broke out Saturday afternoon near the Bend Parkway on the south end of town and burned about a quarter-acre before crews stopped it.

The fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. on private property by the southbound lanes of Highway 97, past the Murphy Road exit near Romaine Village, Bend Fire Inspector Justin Holck said. While a homeless camp was located there, the fire's exact cause was not determined.

The fire broke out below a group of three Ponderosa pines, burning some limbs, and the trees had to be felled to be sure the fire was fully extinguished, Holck said.

Forest Service crews helped extinguish the fire, which did not close the highway lanes, although ODOT was on scene to assist with any traffic issues, the official said.