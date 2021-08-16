Bend Park & Rec plans 3 hiring events, raises pay to fill open positions

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hiring continues at the Bend Park and Recreation District as preparations are underway for the busy fall season, with new full-time positions and increased pay rates for many positions.

Potential employees are invited to a series of three hiring events to learn more about job opportunities available and to interview at the Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, on:

Wednesday, Aug. 18: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 40 positions are ready to be filled immediately, including Youth Recreation Leader, Therapeutic Recreation Leader, Recreation Team Leader, Lifeguard, Custodian, Customer Service Specialist, Facility Specialist and Swim Instructor.

Most-needed positions have increased pay rates, full-time and/or year-round opportunities, and training and certification are available for individuals with minimal experience.

At the hiring event, attendees can learn about particular positions, complete applications and participate in on-site interviews. BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot.

“Our recent hiring events have resulted in on-the-spot job offers, and we have welcomed new members to BPRD,” said Natalie Broadus-Beard, BPRD Human Resources Specialist. “For people who want more play in their work day, we want to discuss opportunities.”

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available.

View positions at: www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.