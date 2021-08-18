Bend councilors agree to proceed with two possible sites for managed homeless camps
(Update: Adding video, comments; Council bans fireworks through Dec. 1)
One off Northeast Ninth Street, the other off Southeast Third Street; Juniper Ridge also again under consideration
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors got an update Wednesday evening on an array of efforts to tackle the problem of homelessness in the community and gave staff the go-ahead to examine two locations identified for possible managed campsites.
According to city Recovery Strategy and Impact Officer Carolyn Eagan, the first location under consideration is off is NE Ninth Street just north of Bridgeford Boulevard, between Bend Senior High School and Bear Creek Elementary and immediately south of First Presbyterian Church.
The second site is a roughly 1.5-acre property owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation near Southeast Third Street, south of Murphy Road and the Les Schwab Tire Center.
The potential for that site is contingent on a successful negotiation agreement with ODOT.
Eagan says the city will begin conversations with adjacent neighbors, coordinate site visits with Bend Park and Recreation (the Coyner Trail is near the first site), and open a request for proposals from service providers to manage the camps.
She says the camps will have quiet hours, rules on how to resolve disputes, running water, and portable sanitation services. The city is also looking to create space for campers to put up tents, RVs or cars.
Eagan added that adjacent neighbors can expect demarcation of the boundaries such as fences, a total of 15-25 people at each site, and a 24-hour phone line available, should community members need to reach social service providers after hours.
While neighborhood concerns will be addressed and the city will seek public input, Eagan promised the community: "It is different from what you see at Hunnell Road (and) on China Hat. There will be a schedule. There will be order. There will be rules to hold each other accountable."
The city also is again considering whether to have such a camp at Juniper Ridge, after an earlier, controversial proposal was shelved late last year.
The current goal is to have one managed camp up and running by October at the earliest and a second by November.
Here is the PowerPoint presentation given to the council Wednesday evening:
Councilors also dealt with some more longer-range issues, such a discussion (off and on for decades) about a proposal to create a new, larger City Hall, for current and future needs. Even 20 years ago, there was talk of a larger City Council meeting space, as big hearings drew an overflow crowd, many of whom sat or stood in the hallway and watched on TV (before the pandemic put virtual meetings online)
The growing city government outgrew the more than 20-year-old City Hall many years ago and is now in five nearby buildings – and even with that is cramped and packing more people in each office and former meeting rooms, City Manager Eric King said.
"We want to have enough space to grow into, and I think we're looking for a much different building type than what we currently have, that allows for a lot more flexibility," King said. "'Hoteling' is the concept that gets thrown about, where you might have a much more hybrid working environment, so think of using space in a very different format than we currently are."
For context, city staffing has increased by 60% since 2015.
The city hired Cushman & Wakefield to look for possible new locations (or to expand in place), Along with the various criteria outlined for further review, Councilor Melanie Kebler asked that they consider the impact on any displaced businesses. Much of the discussion has focused on the Central Business District on the city’s Eastside.
But there won't be a new City Hall any time soon. The current timeline could be anywhere from 2-5 years.
Councilors also had a presentation on a group's ambitious vision for a “midtown crossing" greenway that could connect east and west parts of the city split by the parkway and railroad, showing concepts of an iconic overcrossing bridge that could cost some $35 million, of which $20 million was identified.
The city council also agreed to extended its fireworks ban and the city issued this news release:
Bend City Council ratifies emergency declaration prohibiting fireworks use through Dec. 1, 2021
Tonight, the Bend City Council ratified a local emergency declaration prohibiting the use of all fireworks within Bend city limits through Dec. 1, 2021. The emergency declaration identifies ongoing drought conditions and extreme fire risk as the need for this additional fire prevention measure. The prohibition on fireworks use was supported by Council during its Aug. 4 meeting as a way to preserve public safety and mitigate fire risk until the Council is able to consider a permanent prohibition on the sale and use of fireworks in Bend later this year.
Under the emergency declaration, use of any fireworks is a class A civil infraction and carries a penalty of a fine up to $750. The City is asking for the community’s support in keeping Bend safe by complying with the ban on the use of fireworks through Dec. 1. Community members can report the use of fireworks via email at fireworks@bendoregon.gov. Use of fireworks posing an immediate risk to people or property are emergencies and should be reported by calling 911. Response to all 911 calls for service are based on priority.
During the August 4 City Council meeting, a majority of the Council indicated support for a permanent prohibition on the sale and use of fireworks in Bend. Councilors directed staff to draft Bend Municipal Code amendments prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks. Those proposed amendments will be presented to Council during a work session later this year, before a formal vote on the issue.
Notice how neither one is west of the river. Isn’t that odd…
They talked about trying to identify a public parcel on westside and that it didn’t meet the requirements. I’m sure that won’t satisfy some, but it was not ignored.
Seems like the requirement is that it’s east of some sort of red line. A red line that was built in the’90’s for some reason without federal funding, probably because the feds were already out of the red lining business.
Won’t satisfy the requirements of the Tesla Sprinter Vam. Crew. Give me break Barney, I I’m sure it won’t satisfy anyone leaving in the vicinity of these proposed sites. TOW THE LINE BARNEY…. And appropriate name if I ever did hear one
Carolyn Eagen better to be willing to provide her cell phone number as part of a 24 hour service provider list as she claims as pretty good chance that one or more of the new occupants will be legally forbidden from being that close to either Bear Creek or Bend High School. There is no way in purgatory that this will not end up looking like Hummel road especially if they are talking about allowing RVs and car camping. Notice that once again the west side council members did not volunteer to take it on their side of the river. Every homeless site or center is on the East Side. Appears Bend city council is now operating their own form of “redlining”…
Wakeup you knuckleheads! Go talk to these homeless people. Most don’t want help and they sure as heck don’t want a shelter or a managed camp! What you need to do is force them to another county and make it there problem. Or put interment camps and ship them Portland!
The one on NE 9th is right in a major thoroughfare for Bend High students walking to and from school. What idiot thought this was a better location than 1st and Emerson?
A bum camp between two schools… What could possibly go wrong?
Unbelievable
Well, since over 6200 registered sex offenders in California were listed as homeless in a 2017 study; so the chances here in Oregon of a least a couple of the “residents” of this camp being forbidden from being that close to Bear Creek school is pretty high. And probably a couple who are ex-felons will show up with weapons that are not allowed to possess. But they promise there will be order…which is why the West Side councilors should be fighting to get it placed near them.
“There will be a schedule. There will be order. There will be rules to hold each other accountable.”
Unless there are consequences, none of the above will hold true.
You can almost hear the crackling of the dollar bills being thrown on the fire. This is what we pay our city council members to do?
Why not on the West Side.? Anthony Boardman thinks homeless camps are great, as long as they aren't near his home. Pathetic bunch of cowards running this town, they will diminish your quality of life on the east side, as long as they don't see it on the West. All the council members are kooks, and should beat it back to wherever they came from. Sure have a lot of decision making power to upend the lives of people who have lived here for decades by putting "their" homeless camps everywhere except where they live. Each shelter and camp should be named after each one of the losers. Let's start with Camp Boardman and Camp Sally Russell. Hey Anthony, I'm starting homeless happy hour in front of your house. Free beer every day until it's gone, we will see how you like it when these bums are sleeping in your front yard
You have written a good response but it’s going to waste here. Every city council member’s e-mail is listed on the city’s website. Unfortunately they’re taking full advantage to hide behind the pandemic to conduct zoom only meetings where no Bend residents are physically present to voice objections. Dems secretly root for the next variant the more the spread the more the back door mandates. You’ll start seeing them us phrases like,”worth considering” lib speak for “do it moron”. So e-mails seem to best way to voice objections. You won’t get a response but at least they’ll see we’re still paying attention.
VERY close to deletion. And yes, if someone said “Republicans root for the next variant” I’d be just as close to that call. Tacky and borderline offensive under TOS.
Build it and they will come! Sound familiar?? If we continue to cater to these individuals, most have substance abuse issues. We just had one removed from our neighborhood last night, they will continue to come, they will continue to rely on the city to take care of their needs and habits. Managed camps is the wrong answer. They have to have buy in . Make them work cleaning up our city, weeding and cleaning up roadways. If not, force them out. I’m find if I don’t trim trees on our sidewalks but these guys get everything handed to them. Sorry but no!!!!
Court rulings make “forcing them out” impractical if not illegal.
https://www.npr.org/2019/12/16/788597790/court-ruling-limits-what-cities-in-western-u-s-can-do-to-address-homelessness
Court rulings only apply to the law abiding and not politicians or crooks. A few recent examples biden side stepped supreme court ruling and extended rent moratorium along with looters and rioters given a pass. For the last 18 mos “laws” are only enforced when convenient or support an agenda.
W. P. Kinsella wrote it bes and Kevin Costner said it, “if you build it, they will come.”
More and more homeless, houseless what ever you call them, word gets out that towns provide free, food, care, places to leave their trashed campers and cars they will come and be a burden. Seriously how much CRAP does a person without a home need. Why the 5 bikes,9 shopping carts, piles of wood, plastic pots, piles of useless stuff. They don’t use the dumpsters the city leaves. Plus people from the city dump there trash there just so the homeless pick there it. Case in point, two weeks ago some jerked dumped his or hers trailer of scrap wood, metal and other stuff. Two days later, trailer empty, and tires were gone. Now just a piece of scrap tax payers have to pay to clean up. And here’s another one back on the road behind standard TV and appliance there is a slide on camper that it was rattled canned black a couple days ago I drove by and was just laying on its side currently when I drove by yesterday it is upright but I do know exactly where it came from it was in a guy’s yard here in my neighborhood and now it’s just dumped over there I’m sure by now there is somebody living in it but just another case that it will just dump their trash there when the homeless people take advantage of it. Humble Road and juniper ridge need to go and since I have a neighbor of both areas and have dealt with this crap for the last 10 years they need to start listening to the people that live nearby these places and clean it up.
Which side of 97 is this ODOT property? Worried this the property is on the west side of the highway behind Romaine Village where we have had ongoing issues and multiple fires started by the current homeless camping there. This is directly behind my house and we don’t have a fence and can see the tents from our backyard. I can’t imagine having an entire property filled with people living back there. We have been notified of a luxury RV park going in on the two lots north of the ODOT property. I can’t imagine that developers response when he finds out his luxury resort won’t have any business once tourists find out there’s a homeless camp right next door. These camp locations should not be in any established neighborhoods or where they are visible by anyone living close by. There has to be a way to help people without negatively impacting homeowners on adjacent properties. Those us near the illegal campsites west of 97 have dealt with this for decades already and we don’t deserve to have this become a permanent fixture. There are too many other open spaces to choose this location.
The aerial images are in the linked PowerPoint presentation.
Disgraceful. We will soon be spending more on each homeless person that rolls into town than we do on K-12 students. Just as Seattle is doing. America has turned into one massive enabler because it’s what’s cool and gets a smidgen over of the majority votes. Start reading up on Socialism all you only vote democrat because it’s what’s cool right now crowd. Because we are sliding into it almost as fast as Biden handed over Afganistan to the Taliban.
Homeless people migrate to where they know their practices are accepted. The entire West coast not only accepts homelessness and all it brings, but encourages it. Mental health care is close to non existent, drug use is legal, crimes are no longer prosecuted. This is all by design and should not be a surprise to anyone.
Managed?
If you think this might work, you are a fool.