‘The Nationwide Ride’ stopping in Bend, biking across America for charities

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two bike riders traveling across the country from New York City to Pacific City, Oregon for several worthy causes are taking a pit stop in Bend.

The two-person charity event called the "The Nationwide Ride" is a 3,500-mile bike ride benefiting eight nonprofit foundations.

The journey is separated into seven 500-mile stages, each with its own charities. The seventh stage from Boise, Idaho to Pacific City is the last leg of the duo's journey and will raise funds for The Harrington Family Foundation and The Maurice Lucas Foundation.

Riders John Bladholm and Chris Ray are pedaling roughly 85 miles per day for 45 days of their journey.

Noah Chast is meeting with the riders as they come into Bend and will share their story tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.