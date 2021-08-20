City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of August 23-29

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of August 23-29.

As we continue through construction season, please remember to slow down, read traffic signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly on upcoming closures and detours at bendoregon.gov/traffic.

For the Week of Aug 23 – 29:

Street Preservation – A rubberized chip seal will be placed on various local roads within Bend from 8/24/21 - 8/26/21. Expect day road closures with local access. To get more information or to see if your street will be affected, visit the street preservation page for more information.

NW Columbia Street between NW Elgin Avenue and NW Cumberland Avenue for a sewer service replacement, full road closure with detour, 8/23/21 - 8/27/21, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SE Wilson Avenue between SE 3rd Street and SE 15th Street for potholing activities, intermittent single lane closure with flagging, starting 8/16/21

NW Jamison Street between Empire Avenue and Halfway Road for work related to the Collection System Enhancement Program project, single lane closures with flagging, single lane closures with flagging

SW Mt Washington Drive between Mountaineer Way and SW Chandler Ave for right-of-way improvements, single lane closure with flagging, 8/11/21 - 9/15/21, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Pump Station Decommissioning - This project will decommission the Tri-Peaks, Shire, and Desert Skies Pump Stations. Full road closures with local access only on affected streets beginning on 7/19/21. For further information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/pump-station-decommissioning-phase-3. Clairaway Avenue between 27th Street and Daly Estates Drive, through 8/27/21 Daly Estates Drive between Clairaway Avenue and the Desert Skies pump station, through 8/27/21 Brosterhous Road between Parrell Road and Karch Drive for work related to a pump station decommissioning, single lane closure with flagging, 8/26/21 Chase Road from Benham Road towards the east will be closed beginning Monday 8/23/21 Intersection of Brosterhous Road/Brentwood Avenue will have one-lane closure on 8/26/21

This project will decommission the Tri-Peaks, Shire, and Desert Skies Pump Stations. Full road closures with local access only on affected streets beginning on 7/19/21. For further information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/pump-station-decommissioning-phase-3. NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 7/19/2021 - 11/19/2021.

As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 7/19/2021 - 11/19/2021. Intersection of SE 15th Street and SE Caldera Drive for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour (Shoefly Road constructed), 7/14/21 - 9/10/21

NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/5/21 - 10/16/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

SW Simpson – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction through August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.

– Closed for Roundabout construction through August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts. NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - closed for roundabout construction through September. This is part of the empire corridor project. For further information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/empire-corridor-improvements.

closed for roundabout construction through September. This is part of the empire corridor project. For further information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/empire-corridor-improvements. NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 4/12/21 - 8/30/21

Via Sandia Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 5/17/21 - 8/31/21. For further information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/septic-to-sewer-conversion-program/via-sandia-east-lake-drive-orion-drive-sewer-project. Orion Drive between Reed Market Road and Perrigan Drive (7/19/21 - 8/31/21) 15th Street/Twin Lakes Loop center lane diversion scheduled for the week of Aug 23

– Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 5/17/21 - 8/31/21. For further information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/septic-to-sewer-conversion-program/via-sandia-east-lake-drive-orion-drive-sewer-project. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below: NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 4/5/21 - 8/30/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, 4/5/21 - 9/3/21 Newport Avenue between NW College Way and NW Juniper Street, full closure with detour, 8/2/21 - Late November

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below:

Future Road Closures:

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

