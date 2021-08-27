City of Bend opens newest roundabout, at Columbia Street and Simpson Avenue

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend’s newest roundabout opened Friday at the intersection of Columbia Street and Simpson Avenue, thanks to a multi-agency partnership.

The addition of the roundabout was made possible with funding from the Bend Park and Recreation District and OSU-Cascades. The city's Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department oversaw planning, design and construction management for the project.

“I want to thank everyone engaged in this endeavor for their partnership and patience as we a built this roundabout and the one at the Columbia/Colorado intersection,” said city Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department Director Ryan Oster. “These improvements will create a safer environment for all modes of travel and help accommodate the increasing demand on our system.

"A special thanks to Bend Parks and OSU-Cascades for their partnership and to the team of K&E Excavating/DOWL Engineering for getting the work done safely and efficiently,” Oster added

Formerly a four-way stop, the new roundabout is responsive to increased traffic activity, helps all modes of traffic flow efficiently and maximizes safety, including an anticipated reduction in emergency response time for the nearby fire station. Construction on the roundabout began in May.

