Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Sunday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bend Fire and Rescue will host a back-to-school drive-through event at the North Fire Station, 63377 Jamison Street.

They will be handing out back-to-school bags that will have basic back-to-school supplies and fire safety handouts for the family. They will also have fire trucks set up for families to drive past as they get their bags.