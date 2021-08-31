City of Bend wraps up summer street preservation projects

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year, City of Bend street crews improved 74.5 lane miles of roads in Bend, officials said Tuesday as the summer of projects draws to a close.

With the city’s ‘keep good roads good’ philosophy, work focused on using the right treatment at the right time to provide the most cost-effective way to maintain public roads. This included slurry seal, chip seal and paving projects, as well as rebuilding the roundabout at Skyliners Road and Mount Washington Drive.

This season, the city utilized a new innovative treatment called rubberized chip seal, which is a durable pavement that uses recycled scrap tire materials. It was used on about 14 lane miles of residential roads in northeast Bend, keeping approximately 3,600 tires out of the landfill.

You can find a video of crews putting down the rubberized chip seal at: https://youtu.be/_4RaQxHR_gs

To learn more about Bend’s street preservation practices visit bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation.