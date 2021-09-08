Bend Police Department offers back-to-school safety reminders

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- School is back in session! The Bend Police Department wants to remind our community that kids are back in school Wednesday for the start of the 2021/2022 school year.

With school in session, the school zones are back in effect during Monday through Friday. You should anticipate on seeing increased pedestrian and vehicle volumes around schools.

Oregon Revised Statute 811.111 requires drivers to drive 20 MPH in posted school zones from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM on days when school is in session — whether or not children are actually present.

Drivers are also required to drive 20 MPH in school zones posted “When children are present” when children are occupying or walking within a crosswalk, waiting on a curb or shoulder of the highway/street at a crosswalk, or when a crossing guard is present to assist children at a crosswalk.

Drivers are also reminded to watch for school buses at times when they would be picking up or dropping off children. It is a Class A Traffic Infraction to overtake, in either direction, a school bus that is stopped on a roadway and operating its red bus safety lights. Drivers must stop before they reach the vehicle and remain stopped until the bus safety lights are no longer operating.

Why 20 miles per hour, you ask? This is based on survival rates of pedestrians, if they are struck by a vehicle. Research has shown survival rates of a pedestrian are at 95% if struck by a vehicle, but start to decline as speeds increase. Survival rates of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 miles per hour dip to 60% and at 40 mile per hour they go all the way to 10%. Speed matters!

You should expect to see a high volume of our officers around the Bend area schools this month. Our officers will be conducting distracted driving enforcement details and enforcing speed and other violations in posted school zones.