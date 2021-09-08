US flag placed atop Bend’s Old Mill smokestacks after 9/11 is still flying high, 20 years later
(Update: adding video, comments from Mick Howard)
'It represents all the sacrifices our friends and family made to make this country'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An American flag that was placed atop one of Bend's most visible landmarks -- the Old Mill smokestacks -- in the days after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 is still waving, two decades later.
The Stars and Stripes could be seen everywhere in towns across the country as a show, and Bend was no exception. The flag flying high on the Old Mill smokestacks is a "descendant" of the one hung there a couple of days after the attacks.
“It represents all the sacrifices our friends and family made to make this country," Mick Howard told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday.
Howard, a project manager for Keeton-King Contracting, is one of three men who helped place the original flag in the special spot, a couple days after 9/11. It's an idea that Howard first discussed with his wife (who says she came up with the idea -- and then her husband "made it happen").
“People assume it’s always been there, but that’s not really the case,” Howard said.
After 9/11, finding a U.S. flag big enough to fly above the Old Mill smokestacks was difficult. Howard said the only thing flag vendors had left were "desk flags."
So Howard went across the river, to the recently built National Guard Armory.
“I knew it was a long shot, (but knew) they had a flag on the wall," Howard said. "They couldn’t just give a civilian a flag, so what they did with a copy of my license is make me an honorary Guard member and requisition me the flag.”
Two of Howard's co-workers, Tom and Tim Keeton, climbed up inside the 200-foot smokestack and placed the flag at the top.
A symbol that has stood for 20 years.
“I thought it would be up there until that flag wore down, and it would be a novelty," Howard said. "It had a huge impact on everybody.”
Since the first flag was erected, a new, nearly 50-foot flagpole was installed, with lights to keep it shining bright in the night sky. The flag is also replaced a few times a year.
Howard gave major credit to the Old Mill District and its developer, Bill Smith, for keeping the tradition alive and flying high all these years.
“We envisioned it being there until it needed to be taken down, but it turns out it was something that needed to be there forever,” Howard said.
Comments
20 Comments
It is only a matter of time until some lib finds it offensive and demands its removal.
Oh shut up Lassi Again, if anything your comment is so anti American. Get a life. Cheeto head lost. Every time you make something all Americans can relate to you make it a conservative cry baby issue.
Meanwhile, the woman-hating baby-killing Democrats show their true colors overseas!
https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/08/asia/afghanistan-women-taliban-government-intl/index.html
Thanks to demented mumbling-biden-the-mummy now 200k illegal aliens are pouring over the border, no vaccine, no mask is needed, American service members are killed and he will just kneel down, billions of dollars worth of weapons have been turned over to our sworn enemies, drug cartels are taking control our cities. Biden cannot form a sentence on his own but y’all be still blaming Pres. Trump for everything.
And last time I checked it is definitely not conservatives who get offended by some flag left and right then running around in circles until their heads fall of.
Go home Lassie!
Let it also remind us of all the Americans and our allies that Joe Biden has left behind enemy lines to be tortured and executed.
No one was left behind that should have left months ago. Since March, 19 times the state department sent out communications for Americans to leave. Free air fares were also available. Like you care about the Afghanistan people, please, where were you when cheeto head abandoned the Kurds? Hypocrite much?
You move to the Moon first!
Only a matter of time but for now I’m happy to know it triggers so many leftists like Mongo. Long may it wave!
That’s ridiculous Lassie and friends!
Libs don’t like the #2 Amendment either;
Libs don’t join the military;
Libs don’t work for Police or Fire departments;
keep your heads in the mud;
Divide and conquer;
What would Jesus say and do?
Grow up!
I had no idea about the flag, but have always enjoyed seeing it. This makes it even more special.
20 Years!?!? What’s that thing made of?
Well they do swap it out regularly, but a flag has been there ever since.
Oh Jeez! Well that makes sense! lol!
“The flag is also replaced a few times a year ”
–
I guess you missed that part of the story.
Great, now that KTVZ has brought attention to it. The triggered lefties who claim the very sight of the flag makes them fell uncomfortable will be coming out in droves.
A cool bit of history. Keep it flying!
Well that’s just horrible ! I can’t shop there anymore this flag makes me FEEL uncomfortable. I will just send my cash straight to the CCP for weapons development and propaganda spending increase .
Let’s hope not exdem, though did 👀 how fast the police took the blue stripe off their rigs over someone being offended. Lassi made a simple but sadly true statement and got a thorough lashing for it for some reason.
“New York Phil” Chang isn’t going to like that.