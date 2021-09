Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Avalon Irwin recently was crowned Miss Rodeo Oregon for 2022 and is excited for all the next steps to come.

The 26-year-old, who grew up in Sunriver, also was this year's Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo queen.

NewsChannel21’s Bola Gbadebo is going to speak with the enthusiastic finalist for Miss Rodeo America to find out how her journey has been so far, and what will come next.