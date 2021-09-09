City of Bend plans to develop Public Works Campus at Juniper Ridge; info session set

Bend

Seeking 'owner's representative' for project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend said Thursday it is beginning to plan for the development of a new Public Works Campus on city-owned property in Juniper Ridge.

When completed, the campus will support the Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department, Utilities Department, Transportation and Mobility Department and Fleet Services.

The Public Works Campus project will include development of a new 26.5-acre site, multiple buildings and extension of the roadways and utilities required to service the site.

As a first step in this project, the city will be soliciting requests for proposals (RFPs) for the Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus project. The city expects to solicit for an Owner’s Representative to support the city’s project manager and is proposing using Progressive Design-Build alternative contracting for the design and construction.

The City will be holding a virtual information session on Wednesday, Sept, 22 at 1 p.m. for potential proposers to learn more about the project and tentative timeline. It will also be an opportunity for interested parties to provide input as the RFP and final scope of work are developed.

For inquiries or to sign up for the information session, email facilitiesproject@bendoregon.gov.

To learn more about Juniper Ridge: https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/community-priorities/juniper-ridge