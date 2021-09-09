City of Bend road and traffic report for week of Sept. 13-19

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of Sept. 13-19.

NW Jamison Street between Empire Avenue and Halfway Road for work related to the Collection System Enhancement Program, single lane closures with flagging, begins 7/28/21.

SW Mount Washington Drive between Mountaineer Way and SW Chandler Avenue for right-of-way improvements, single lane closure with flagging, 8/11/21 - 9/15/21, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Pump Station Decommissioning - This project will decommission the Tri-Peaks, Shire, and Desert Skies Pump Stations. Full road closures with local access only on affected streets beginning on 7/19/21. For further information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/pump-station-decommissioning-phase-3. o Clairaway Avenue between 27th Street and Daly Estates Drive o Daly Estates Drive between Clairaway Avenue and the desert skies pump station o Chase Rd from Benham Rd towards the east will be closed beginning Monday 8/23/21 o Benham Road between Chase Road and Knightsbridge Place

NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 am – 6:30 pm. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 am and 2 pm; 7/19/2021 - 11/19/2021.

NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/5/21 - 10/16/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). o NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) o NW John Freemont between NW Ordway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street o NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd – early October. This is part of the empire corridor project. For further information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/empire

NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, begins 4/12/2021

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. www.bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements Road closures related to the project listed below.

o Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, 4/5/21 - Early October

o Newport Avenue between NW College Way and NW Juniper Street, full closure with detour, 8/2/21 - Late November

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Dustin Elmore, Assistant City Engineer 541-317-3029, delmore@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor 541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews