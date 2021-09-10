Bend Park and Rec seeks youth flag football, soccer league officials

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Bend Park and Recreation District youth sports leagues are hiring officials for upcoming games beginning this month.

Youth Flag Football League: Officials needed for Sunday games

The 2021 BPRD Youth Flag Football League has a record number 650 boys and girls in first through eighth grade playing this fall. Flag football referees are needed to officiate more than 40 games each Sunday, Sept. 19 through Oct 31, at sports fields in Bend.

2021 Bend Unified Recreation Soccer League: Officials needed for Saturday games

The 2021 Bend Unified Recreation Soccer League will have a record number 2,400 boys and girls expected to play this fall. Soccer officials are needed to work more than 50 games on Saturdays.

Jointly run by the Bend Park and Recreation District and the Bend FC Timbers, this recreational youth soccer program is made up of boys and girls in Central Oregon that are in first through eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year. Games are played on Saturdays, Sept. 18 through Oct. 30, at sports fields in Bend.

Requirements of an official

Although past playing experience is not required, potential applicants for soccer or flag football officiating must have a sound knowledge of sport rules, enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.

Applicants must be 14 years of age and must successfully complete a criminal background screening. Pay rate ranges from $13 to $27 per game, depending on experience and the age level officiated.

Mandatory pre-season meetings

Those interested in becoming a flag football official must attend a mandatory virtual pre-season meeting via Zoom scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Those interested in becoming a soccer official must attend a mandatory virtual pre-season meeting via Zoom scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Rich Ekman, BPRD Sports Program Coordinator at 541-706-6126, rich@bendparksandrec.org.