Bend nonprofit’s sneaker drive helps save and support cats and dogs

Bend

Your old sneakers can help save dogs and cats; help fund new surgery suite

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Cascade Canine Rescue East and West in Bend is partnering with GotSneakers to launch a Sneaker Drive. The organization will earn money from GotSneakers, based on the number of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected.

"People are going to have shoes that don't fit them anymore, their kids have outgrown, or they're not useful anymore. Just get rid of them by donating it to us," CCREW volunteer Erica Psaltis said Monday. "It helps us out and it helps the environment."

Psaltis said normally, most shoes end up in the landfill, once they're worn out. With their system, they'll redistribute them to those in need.



"If they don't have any more life, they get recycled into stuff like the soft underlayment for playgrounds, so they don't just end up in landfills," Psaltis said.



In the organization's urgency to save and support animals, Psaltis said their primary focus is expansion to help the animals get the treatments they need quicker.



"We're working on building a surgery suite upstairs. It would allow our veterinarian a little bit more versatility with performing spays and neuters with our animals," Psaltis said. "Additionally, any extra funds are going to help CCREW rescue more dogs and cats."

Psaltis is estimating at least $15,000 for the surgery suite, but will get an official estimate later in the week.

You can donate sneakers at drop boxes at the following locations: East Bend Animal Hospital Schilling Garden Market, The Bite Tumalo, Laurie's Grill, Eqwine, and Rae's Coffee Stand at Powell Butte Station.

Psaltis said she's also happy to bring more donation boxes to local businesses to host. Large pick-ups can be arranged by reaching out to Erica at mazi.together@gmail.com.







