Mayfly Project hosting fly fishing graduation event for children in foster care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mayfly Project is hosting a graduation event Tuesday afternoon at Pine Nursery for 10 Bend foster children who have been participating in it's fly fishing mentorship program.

The Mayfly Project is a national organization that uses fly fishing as a vehicle to provide mentorship to children in foster care.

This summer, a Bend mentor team took the children on about 4 outings this summer and will be hosting a "graduation" at their final outing on Tuesday. They'll be given a special surprise at the ceremony as well.

