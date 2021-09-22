The Grove in NW Crossing announces second phase, addition of four local restaurants

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Values-driven real estate developer project^ announced Wednesday the addition of four new restaurant tenants to the Grove, the mixed-use commercial development in NorthWest Crossing. Intentionally reflecting an eclectic mix of cuisines and local talent, the new eateries include Bend Breakfast Burrito, Left Coast Burger Company, ThAiPAS, and Greenleaf Juice.

Here's the rest of their news release, in full:

On the heels of a successful launch in May 2021, the new tenants mark phase two of the Grove’s official opening and bring the 14,000 square foot market hall and retail plaza to near complete capacity.

On September 10th, Bend Breakfast Burrito, the popular local breakfast stop took pride of place at the Grove’s Market Hall and Left Coast Burger Company, a modern burger diner, will also open its second location at the Grove on October 1st.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Grove Family,“ said Lisandro Ramon from Left Coast Burger Company. “We feel like we will be a great addition to the already thriving Northwest Crossing neighborhood and local community.”

Founders of Incred-A-Bowl, Chef Prang and her partner Chip Rothenburger, also launched a new food concept, ThAiPAS, on September 20. Serving authentic Thai dishes in the “Kao Gang” traditional style from the villages of Thailand, they made the move from a food truck to an indoor kitchen at The Grove.

Completing the phase two lineup is Greenleaf Juice, an organic juice bar and restaurant committed to the exclusive use of raw, plant-based ingredients, which joined the Grove community at the end of August.

“It's been thrilling to see the local community gather at The Grove this summer and take advantage of our amazing culinary talent and enjoy the building’s outdoor aesthetic,” said Chris Jones, partner, project^. “Fall is going to be even more exciting as we extend our welcome to our new tenants within the Grove family, including local food and beverage talents already celebrated by the community.”

The new tenants join a diverse lineup of local food and beverage talent at The Grove that have enjoyed a bustling few months since their first phase of opening this May, including Waypoint, Thump Coffee, Elly’s Ice Cream, and Sunny’s Carrello.

“In the few short months we've been open at Waypoint, the response from the community has been nothing but positive,” said Packy Deenihan, President of Bend Brewing Company. “The space is unique, the location is prime - I think The Grove is well on its way to being the new go-to spot for food and drink in Bend.”

Phase two of the 32,000 square foot development at The Grove will feature the rebranded “Arête”, formerly known as “The Quarters”, a residential building designed to create a natural connection with the adjoining commercial space and central ground floor plaza. The building will feature 32 condominiums in an array of one- and two- bedroom units ranging from 550 to 970 square feet. Groundbreaking is scheduled for Fall 2021 and the building is projected for completion by Fall 2022.

In addition, Assembly will provide executive office space for lease in the development’s commercial building with 15 fully furnished executive suites ranging from 95 - 200 square feet. The units provide hard-walled, dedicated offices with shared conference rooms to comfortably facilitate remote workers and small teams. Also featured within the commercial building and opening this winter, is anchor restaurant tenant, Rancher Butcher Chef presenting a modern take on the classic butcher shop and steak house.

The Grove is a collaboration between project^, Portland-based architecture firm, Hacker, SunWest Builders in Redmond and West Bend Property Company, the developers of NorthWest Crossing.

