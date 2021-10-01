Bend man, apparent homicide victim, found in Gresham street; witnesses sought

Bend

GRESHAM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Gresham police detectives said Friday they are looking for any more witnesses in the death of a 34-year-old Bend man that authorities have determined to be a homicide.

Police responded around 9:45 p.m. last Sunday to a 911 call of a deceased male found laying partially in the roadway, in the 18900 block of Northeast Portal Way, officers said.

An autopsy was performed by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office, officers said, and the death of Andrew Thomas Sherrell was ruled a homicide. The manner or cause of death have not been released.

“Circumstances leading to the homicide are continuing to be investigated,” police said in Friday’s brief update that identified the alleged victim.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 888-889-3505.