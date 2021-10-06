Church leaders concerned as Bend councilors debate permanent fireworks ban

Bend

Councilors set to vote during Wednesday night's meeting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For many nonprofits and churches in Bend, the sale of fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July celebration has been pivotal to raising funds for charity projects, summer school programs and donations.

But after an extreme heat wave in late June, exacerbating existing drought conditions and a fire danger, the City of Bend issued an emergency declaration that included a ban on the sale and use of fireworks.

The restriction was continued through a separate emergency declaration, and is currently in place through Dec. 1.

Wednesday evening, councilors are considering an ordinance that would make permanent the ban on fireworks use and sales in Bend, with an exception for certain permitted public displays.

But that permanent ban could make things difficult for church leaders like Mark Gering, the lead pastor for Faith Christian Center in Bend, who has raised upwards of $20,000 annually in charitable funds through the sale of fireworks.

Gering and other leaders are hoping that councilors will delay the vote.

"We'd like to have more time to study this decision, as far as maybe banning fireworks, and take a deeper look into the ramifications of this decision," Gering said.

Gering said their fireworks sales have been beneficial for helping fund youth programs throughout the community.

"I'm sure the funds will be replaced somehow. I can't say in the moment what that would look like, because this has been so significant," Gering said. To find a fundraiser that is equal to that is a challenge."

Gering says he feels it's this decision is a bit of an overreaction.

"There are so many other things that are legal but still require responsible use to do well," Gering said. "There are many things in our society, like drinking alcohol or even driving a car that are legal, but people do irresponsible things, hurt others and do damage with something that's legal."

Gering says he's concerned that fireworks are being singled out due to the actions of a few.

"To just single this out because of the actions of a few people seems a little harsh," Gering said. "Maybe a little heavy-handed."

Another pastor who expressed concern, Jack Dennis of Believers Cornerstone Fellowship Church, has been operating a nonprofit fireworks stand for 15 years to benefit local charities.

Dennis says he believes this decision shows that councilors can have "power without the people."

Dennis says that fireworks safety has always been a point of emphasis during the sales process, and he wants to know the council's motivation behind the decision.

"What leg are they standing on?" Dennis said. "I don't have a vote -- we don't have a vote."

Dennis says the church has donated Christmas gifts, paid rent for families, and has even helped those struggling addiction problems with the funds from fireworks sales.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more details later tonight as councilors are set vote on the possible permanent fireworks ban.