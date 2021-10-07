Memorial bike ride planned in Bend for cyclists killed, hurt in impaired driving crashes

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A community bike ride to honor cyclists lost or injured due to impaired and distracted driving crashes will take place Saturday at 11a.m. in Bend.

The ride is specifically honoring cyclists Rich Wolf, Marika Stone and Gwen Inglis, all of whom were killed in distracted driving crashes.

The event will start with a gathering at Commons Cafe, with a short ride along Galveston Avenue and back.

Noah Chast will be speaking Thursday with an organizer of the event about the status and outlook on cyclist safety in Bend and around Central Oregon. His report begins on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.