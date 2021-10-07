‘Momentum’ is the theme of KPOV’s fall membership drive

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KPOV believes that while the challenges of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic remain, positive momentum and unique constants like uplifting music, honest dialogue and informative programming are key to helping Central Oregon move forward to better days.

This year, the only nonprofit, community radio station broadcasting from Bend will hold its Fall 2021 Membership Drive at 88.9 FM and kpov.org from Friday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 22.

Listeners can pledge by going to kpov.org or mailing a check to KPOV, 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703.

All pledges qualify supporters for entry into a Grand Prize Drawing for a Half Day Tour for Two from Wanderlust Tours. Early bird supporters – those who pledge before 2 pm October 15 – will be entered into a drawing for Brunch for 4 at Carson's American Kitchen at Sunriver Resort.

Thank-you gifts beginning at donations of $75 include gift certificates to Smith Rock Records, Nancy P’s Bakery and Café, and El Sancho. Other prizes include a KPOV custom beanie and Strictly Organic Coffee.

Despite the limitations of the pandemic, KPOV has stepped up its local and national news coverage with daily reports produced by volunteers. The reports were initiated in March 2020 to provide critical local and state information about COVID-19. The daily reports have been expanded to include other news and are broadcast every weekday.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs and podcasts not heard on any other area radio stations, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.