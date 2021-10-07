Registered sex offender runs from police, caught after offense in NE Bend business

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A registered sex offender allegedly caught committing public indecency in a northeast Bend business Thursday morning ran from officers but was caught a couple blocks away, police reported.

Police were called around 9:15 a.m. to the 200 block of NE Revere Avenue on a report of a man masturbating insiide a business, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Officers quickly arrived and contacted the 33-year-old Bend man, learning he is a registered sex offender and on parole, she said.

While officers were speaking with him, he ran away and was taken into custody around 9:40 a.m., two blocks away.

The man was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on charges of a parole violation, felony public indecency and interfering with a police officer.