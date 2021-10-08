City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Oct. 11-17

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of Oct. 11-17.

NW Shevlin Park Road between NW Johnson Road and Park Commons Drive for guardrail repair, single lane closure with flagging, 10/14/21, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

NW 12th street between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 10/4/21 - 10/22/21, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

NW Wall Street between NW Portland Avenue and NW Deschutes Place for an infrastructure installation related to Collection System Enhancement Program (CSEP), southbound lane closure with detour, October 4 – mid-November

Lavacrest Street between Sundowner Lane and Halfway Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 10/1/21 - 10/15/21

Pump Station Decommissioning - This project will decommission the Tri-Peaks, Shire, and Desert Skies Pump Stations. Full road closures with local access only on affected streets beginning on 7/19/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/pump-station-decommissioning-phase-3. Clairaway Avenue between 27th Street and Daly Estates Drive Daly Estates Drive between Clairaway Avenue and the desert skies pump station Chase Rd from Benham Rd towards the east will be closed beginning Monday 8/23/21 Benham Road between Chase Road and Knightsbridge Place

NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 am – 6:30 pm. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 am and 2 pm; 7/19/2021 - 11/19/2021.

NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/5/21 - 10/16/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

NW Broadway Street between NW Louisiana Avenue and NW Kansas Avenue for water main replacement, full road closure with local access, 6/1/21 - Early October

NW Tumalo Avenue between NW Broadway Street and NW Riverside Boulevard for water main replacement, full road closure with local access, 9/20/21 - Late October

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. Newport Avenue - east of the NW College Way roundabout through NW Juniper Street, full closure with detour, 8/2/21 – Early Spring 2022. Businesses within the closure are still open and accessible.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Right of Way & Construction Manager

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews