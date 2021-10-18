US Postal Service seeks to fill carrier job openings in Bend, Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Postal Service said Monday it is hiring to fill various job positions at Redmond and Bend.

The following positions are open at the noted locations:

REDMOND – City Carrier Assistants $18.51 an hour; Rural Carrier Assistants $19.06 an hour; Associate Rural Carriers $19.06 an hour.

BEND – City Carrier Assistants $18.51 an hour; Rural Carrier Assistants $19.06 an hour; Associate Rural Carriers $19.06 an hour;

To apply go to usps.com and click on “USPS Jobs – Careers” at the bottom left of the home page. Job postings are updated weekly.

Applicants must be 18 years of age. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Positions that have a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.

The Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast pace, challenging and rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, job training and opportunities for advancement.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.