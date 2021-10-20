City of Bend seeks to fill 2 Landmarks Commission openings

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking two new volunteer commissioners starting in January to serve on the Bend Landmarks Commission.

Candidates for the Bend Landmarks Commission are required to be a community member residing within the Bend Urban Growth Boundary with an interest in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, historic archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture or related disciplines.

Commissioners will be appointed by the Mayor for a four-year term expiring on Jan. 1, 2026.

Advisory Committee applications can be found at: www.bendoregon.gov/committees .

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

For questions about serving on the Bend Landmarks Commission, contact Heidi Kennedy at hkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-617-4524.

For more information regarding the City of Bend Landmarks Commission, visit this page: Landmarks Commission | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov) or for information about historic preservation in Bend, see this page: Historic Preservation | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov