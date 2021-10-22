Bend begins sewer system master plan effort; virtual meeting set

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is embarking on a long-range plan for the city’s wastewater (sewer) collection system, called the Collection System Master Plan. This plan will shape future development and maintenance of Bend’s sewer system.

Developing the Collection System Master Plan will help the City achieve a Council goal to invest in Bend’s infrastructure systems to meet community expectations.

The plan will be based on forecasts and assumptions about the city’s future population, housing types, employment, and types of development.

Next week, the City Council’s Community Building Subcommittee will receive information about the land-use projections and assumptions on which the Collection System Master Plan will be developed. The virtual meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 is open to the public. (Community Building Subcommittee information is here.)

Additional background and related resources:

2014 Collection System Master Plan

2018 Collection System Public Facility Plan

2016 UGB Expansion