Bend teen gains community support for special penny project

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Bend 14-year-old Serafina Quercini is taking on a fun and creative project to surprise her dad for his 70th birthday.

She decided to collect 70 pennies, each representing a year of her dad's life.

The project began last Saturday. Initially Serafina said she felt pessimistic because she was unsure if she'd be able to find all the pennies needed.

However, she did not anticipate how much community support she'd receive after her mom requested help through social media.

Serafina said people supplied bags of pennies of their porches to help her identify the 19 pennies she stil had left to find.

Both she and her dad share a fascination with pennies, and she's looking forward to surprising him with her gift.

