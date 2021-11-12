City of Bend kicks off Stevens Road Tract concept plan project, launches website

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend’s Growth Management Division is starting the first step toward development of 261 acres of land on Bend’s east side. This project is in response to House Bill 3318, recently passed by the Oregon Legislature.

The City has launched an informational project website where people can sign up for updates and notices of upcoming opportunities to participate in this planning effort. The first opportunity for the public to provide feedback will be an on - line kickoff in late November.

Additional details regarding the time and date of the online kickoff will be provided on the webpage and e-notifications will be sent to those who subscribe.

Addressing housing affordability and creating more housing in Bend is a City Council priority. The Stevens Road Tract project offers a unique approach to adding land to the Urban Growth Boundary for affordable and market-rate housing.