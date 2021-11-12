State Parks to close Pilot Butte summit road to motor vehicles Sunday night

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close the Pilot Butte summit road to motorized vehicles for the season at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The road closes to motorized vehicles every year in mid-November.

“With the predicted precipitation and below-freezing temperatures, the road will become icy,” says Park Manager Joe Wanamaker. “The upper one-tenth mile of the road is especially treacherous, since it is shaded most of the day and the ice doesn’t melt.”

The road remains available to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles year-round.

The road will re-open to motorized vehicles in mid-April of next year.