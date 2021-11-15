City of Bend to celebrate completion of Murphy Road project, opening of railroad overcrossing

Residents can walk, run, roll or bike over bridge before ceremony

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend on Monday invited the community to a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of the Murphy Corridor Improvements Project and the opening of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe bridge overcrossing on Thursday afternoon.

People are invited to walk, run, roll or bike across the new Murphy Road Bridge before it opens to vehicular traffic. The bridge will open exclusively to cyclists and pedestrians from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Following the opening to bicyclists and pedestrians, the city will host a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the Murphy Corridor Improvements Project and the official opening of the BNSF bridge overcrossing.

The celebration marks the completion of a series of transportation improvements in southeast Bend, providing a vital east-west connection over the BNSF Railway. Other project highlights include a new three-lane roadway from Parrell Road to Brosterhous Road, three roundabouts, 1.75 miles of shared-use bike lanes and sidewalks, 47 streetlights, 275 new trees, and safe crossings to neighborhoods, Caldera High School, and the future Alpenglow Park.

"Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the city has continued to make progress on important infrastructure projects like these. The completion of the Murphy Corridor Improvements Project is a significant step forward in the city's ongoing investment in Bend's transportation priorities to reduce congestion, improve east-west connections and increase pedestrian and bicycle safety," said Mayor Pro-Tem Gena Goodman-Campbell.

The corridor's design balances safety and traffic needs. It and provides flexibility to expand single-lane roundabouts to multiple lanes in future years as growth and traffic trigger expansion needs, the city announcement said.

"The improvements will significantly improve emergency medical services and fire response times in southeast Bend, resulting in improved cardiac survivability and faster life-saving operations," said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley.

The city's Transportation System Plan, completed in 2001 and updated in 2016, identified the extension of Murphy Road to SE 15th Avenue as a priority project. City Council approved project funding in 2018, and construction began in phases in August 2019.

This is an outdoor event. Masks will be required where physical distancing is not possible.

Media and visitors can park in the lot on the south side of Murphy, near the 15th Street/Golden Gate Place roundabout, at the future Alpenglow Park.