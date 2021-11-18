City of Bend offers Community Assistance Grants to help nonprofits recover from COVID-19

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is launching a new Community Assistance Grant Program to help qualifying nonprofit organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will assist nonprofits that provide services to individual members of the community who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those individuals who were disproportionally impacted. The Program will initially be funded with $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Community members disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 include racial and ethnic minorities, low-income households and socially vulnerable communities.

Grants will be available up to $50,000 per grantee. Program information and applications can be found at bendoregon.gov/community-assistance.

Program funds are not intended to replace other federal, state, county, or local ARPA assistance, such as financial assistance for rent, tourism, workforce training or childcare.

Based on the number of applications received and funding available, the City Council Stewardship Subcommittee will make recommendations on disbursement amounts. Final funding decisions will be made by the City Manager.

Applications will be accepted now through Jan. 18, 2022, with awards announced on March 2, 2022. Funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.