DCSO deputy, K-9 help police arrest SE Bend home break-in suspect

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy and K-9 partner helped Bend police find and arrest a burglary suspect who allegedly broke into a southeast Bend home Thursday afternoon.

Officers were sent just after 2 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress, Lt. Clint Burleigh said. An employee of Sargent’s Stereo on Southeast Third Street had called to report seeing an unknown person in an adjacent house, on Southeast Heyburn Street, owned by the business.

Officers found there had been forced entry into the home and search it with the help of Deputy Ben Bartness and his K-9 partner, Masa, Burleigh said.

Officers found the 69-year-old Bend man in the bathroom of the home. Burleigh said they found the man had tried to barricade himself in the home. The man was apprehended by the deputy and K-9 and taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and failure to register as a sex offender. Because he did not meet current county jail criteria to be lodged, the man was cited on the charges and released to appear in court.