Nov. 1, 2022 murder trial set for Ian Cranston in Barry Washington Jr. shooting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Nov. 1, 2022 date was set Friday for the start of the eight-day murder trial of Ian Cranston, a Redmond man accused in the Sept. 19 shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. on a downtown Bend street.

Cranston pleaded not guilty earlier this week to charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

At Friday's scheduling hearing, Deschutes County Circuit Judge Beth Bagley set a one-day omnibus motion hearing in the case for next August 29 and a trial readiness hearing on Oct. 24, along with an Oct. 31 hearing on a custody issue regarding wearing of restraints in court during the trial that begins the next day