Fundraiser in honor of missing Bend kayaker set for Friday at Silver Moon Brewing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fundraiser in honor of Alex Kollar, the Bend kayaker who went missing on the Deschutes River in early October, will be held at Silver Moon Brewing this Friday from 6-8 p.m.

The fundraiser will feature donated artwork, photos and gear that can be bid on or won in a raffle.

The bidding and raffle proceeds, along with $1 of every beer sold, will be going to the Alex Kollar Memorial Fund.

The fund is partnered with the Kefa Project to help expand and create farming projects in Rwanda.

According to the "Alex Kollar Memorial Fund" GoFundMe page, "This project teaches vulnerable families how to grow food and create sustainable income. Your donation makes this world a better place…this was Alex’s dream."

Noah Chast will be speaking to a friend of Alex and the fundraiser organizer. His report is set to air tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.