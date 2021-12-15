Healing Reins Riding Center offers new, free program for veterans, military, first responders

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center southeast of Bend is encouraging veterans, active military, first responders, and their families to take advantage of its new and free Heroes Horsemanship course.

The course offers support in helping people build relationships and cultivate a strong sense of belonging, and offers an interactive experience.

It is also co-facilitated by Bryan Mitchell, a certified therapeutic riding Instructor and an Army combat veteran.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking with the facilitators of the program to find out how their efforts are transforming lives, and what goes on in the sessions.

