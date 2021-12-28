Early-AM robber holds up NE Bend restaurant, eludes police manhunt

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend restaurant was robbed around closing time early Tuesday morning, and a police search of the area including a K-9 team failed to find a suspect, police said.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the reported robbery that had just occurred at Ashley’s Café’ North, located in the Wagner Mall at 1900 Northeast Third Street, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

Police were told the robber claimed to have a weapon, though none was seen, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing, Burleigh said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah Johnson and K-9 partner Quattro helped try to track the suspect, the lieutenant said, and Redmond police also assisted in the search efforts.

No details were released on a description of the suspect or other information, as the investigation is ongoing, Burleigh said.