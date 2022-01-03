Two Bend men arrested in unrelated burglaries at car dealer, C.O. Veterans Outreach

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Bend men have been arrested in a pair of unrelated burglaries over the past few days, one at a car dealer and the other at Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, police said.

Officers responded to a report on Friday of a burglary at Local Motors on Northeast Division Street, Lt. Bob Jones said.

Security video showed an unknown man entered the business through a window around 12:30 a.m. and stole several items before leaving, Jones said. Officers were unable to identify the suspect at that time.

On Sunday night, shortly after 9 a.m., an officer noticed a man in the area of Northeast Hawthorne Avenue and Second Street, Jones said. He matched the description of the suspect in the car dealer video.

The man ran when the officer tried to talk to him, Jones said. Several other officers arrived to assist in the search and the suspect, a 27-year-old Bend man, was found and taken into custody, Jones said. He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

In the second case, officers responded on Monday around 1:45 p.m. to a reported burglary in progress at Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, Jones said.

The caller advised he found a man inside the COVO offices on Highway 97 when he arrived to pick up donations. The man ran out the front door when the reporting party confronted him.

Bend police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies went to set up a perimeter in the area. Bend police K-9 Kim and sheriff’s office K-9 Ronin began tracking the suspect with their partners, Jones said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Bend man, was found around 2:20 p.m. at a bust stop at Northwest Bond Street and Columbia Avenue, Jones said. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the county jail, where he was lodged on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Jones said Bend police want to thank the sheriff’s office for their assistance in apprehending the burglary suspect.