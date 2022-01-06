Skip to Content
As snow melts, city of Bend encourages residents to help keep storm drains clear

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After recent snowfall, the city of Bend is urging residents to clear storm drains to avoid flooding and pooling that can affect streets, landscapes and structures.

As a way to prevent flooding, city Utility Field Operations Manager Troy Beck said Thursday it's important to shovel snow and debris off of and away from storm drains. He also advised against parking over storm drains.

The city of Bend has created an interactive map, allowing people to locate storm drains near their homes.

As of now, the city is staying proactive, sending out a five-person crew to shovel snow and prevent flooding issues. However, with the 11,000 catch basins in Bend, they may not be able to get to them all the time.

Beck says community assistance efforts can go a long way.

Bola Gbadebo is interviewing Beck to find out more information about ways to prevent flooding in neighborhoods.

Her report will be on NBC at 5.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

