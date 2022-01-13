Bend mobile home park’s well goes dry, leaving little or no water for residents

Water truck being brought in daily, but it goes fast

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Residents of a mobile home park on the north end of Bend say they are scrambling for water supplies in recent days, after a well to serve the park went dry.

One tenant of Juniper Hilltop Mobile Estates on North Highway 97 said the managers are trying to find alternatives to help, including bringing in a water truck daily to fill the pipes, but it hasn’t been enough, as it runs out quickly, and they are going without water for hours.

