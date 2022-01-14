Bend police seek public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police asked the public for assistance Friday, seeking any information about a 16-year-old Bend resident who was reported missing by her worried family after she failed to report for work Thursday morning.

Police were notified shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday that Aracely Itzel Gonzalez-Arteaga was reported missing from the area of Murphy and Parrell roads in southeast Bend, Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said.

Officers learned she was supposed to be at work at 9:15 a.m. Thursday but did not show up, Burleigh said.

Police officers and detectives have been working to locate the teen since Thursday’s report.

On Friday, police issued a news release with a recent picture of the girl.

“We are asking our community to notify us if you have any information regarding Aracely’s location or information that can help us reunited Aracely with her family,” Burleigh wrote.

Anyone with information that might help was asked to contact Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911