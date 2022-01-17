Downtown Bend Business Association holding ‘Compliment a Business’ event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- From Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 27-30, the Downtown Bend Business Association will be hosting a new event, Compliment a Downtown Bend Business.

The past few years have been especially difficult for our local business owners and employees, the organization said in Monday's news release, which continues below:

To top it off, we’re now faced with another COVID-19 variant, staffing shortages, and constant changes to business hours. With the inevitable burnout feeling all of us are having, we wanted to present an opportunity to bring smiles to our local businesses in Downtown Bend.

Throughout this four-day social media and socially distanced event, shoppers and patrons will post a picture of their favorite Downtown Bend business, write a post about why they love that business, and use #ComplimentDowntownBend.

Through this hashtag, the DBBA will be watching and monitoring social media activity and share these posts through the Downtown Bend Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will tag the business in this post and have a collection of these compliments on our January blog on the Downtown Bend website.

“The DBBA Board of Directors wanted to focus on kindness in the downtown district in 2022,” says Mindy Aisling, executive director of the DBBA. “It is time to lift up our small businesses, their staff, and celebrate all that they bring our community.”

The DBBA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the vitality of Downtown Bend. They are responsible for daily cleaning, downtown marketing, flower baskets, banners, events, snow removal and advocacy for the downtown area. The DBBA welcomes volunteers and donations from those who share their passion for Downtown Bend.