City of Bend sets virtual open house to update NE Division Street shelter plans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will be hosting another virtual community open house to share an update about Project Turnkey-Bend from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The open house will include an update on the city’s plans for remodeling a recently purchased motel to create emergency shelter units, including images of the proposed renovations and a timeline for completing the improvements. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

Attendees can view the open house two ways. Community members can participate and ask questions by registering through Zoom. Another option is to watch the livestream of the open house without participating; no registration is required for this option. The registration link and livestream of the virtual open house are both available at bendoregon.gov/project-turnkey.

The City of Bend was awarded $2.97 million in state funding from Project Turnkey to purchase a motel property and remodel it for use as a managed shelter. Located at 2346 NE Division Street, the city will open the shelter after remodeling the 8,895 square-foot building (the former Bend Value Inn) and making improvements to the property. Once remodeled, it will provide 28 rooms for shelter use.

For more information on Project Turnkey visit www.bendoregon.gov/project-turnkey.