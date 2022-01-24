Bend’s big shift from single-family homes to more multifamily housing tops city’s expectations
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With developable land in short supply in Bend, more and more multifamily housing are being built in the city.
The city’s chief operations officer, Russell Grayson, said Monday some policy changes were made over the past few years to help make the big shift happen.
Now, the city is seeing more multifamily housing then it ever thought they were going to see.
Bend Chief Operations Officer Russell Grayson told NewsChannel 21 on Monday there were “650 units in construction right now.”
That’s compared to just 62 units completed in the past six months. The city has determined a reason for the shift in building habits.
"With single-family housing units, houses becoming so expensive in town, we realized we need different types of housing units on the ground,” Grayson said.
He said the goal was to make it closer to a 60-40 split between multifamily and single-family construction.
“We’re seeing a lot more apartment-type buildings, but we’ve also had some recent policy changes and code changes to allow more duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes,” tied to a change in state law that requires allowing multifamily housing in formerly exclusive single-family zoning, Grayson said.
Lynne McConnell, the city’s housing director, said the policy changes are partially a result of state pressure.
“We have to look at how to densify within city limits before we can look at expanding our urban growth boundary,” McConnell said.
And the other reason is the city’s growth
"Our growth is pretty exceptional,” McConnell said.
And if Bend keeps growing like it is now, you might expect to see more apartments, townhomes and duplexes coming to a block near you.
Just what we need! Does anyone think that the folks who live in this type of housing have any interest in Bend? Do you think they get involved in the community in any way, participate in elections, keep the city clean, etc? Quite frankly these folks could care less about Bend and you can bet the city will suffer more degradation from this stupidity.
Name checks out
I know they do. I work with people that live in apartments and other multi-family dwellings. They are all quite invested in making Bend their home and being good community members. They vote, some help coach their kids’ sports teams, some volunteer at and/or donate to local charities, they spend their money at local stores… Ya know, sort of like they’re people living their lives like everyone else. Who are you to think you can gatekeep the quality of an individual based on the type of dwelling they live in? I’ll bet your parents would be so proud of the elitist, judgmental, and hateful person you became. Well done.
Exactly what trait is it that you believe defines these people? How does it lead to the behavior you are predicting? Is this a rich people are morally superior/poor people are morally inferior argument?
Just curious. What is it exactly that YOU think the folks who live in this type of housing ARE interested in? I’ve never given much thought as to how my thinking (one who owns his own single family swelling) differs from someone who lives in a duplex or an apartment….. For the record, in the past I have liven in a duplex and an apartment.
ok, boomer
hear me out. There are plenty of people who live in fancy pants houses who don’t have any interest in Bend. The people who need these new places are young, hip, greenies who won’t have cars and will only ride their bikes to buy coffee and beer. That’s what they want! The $100k sprinter that daddy bought them will only be used on weekends to go get instagram pictures at Smith or Sparks lake, to the mountain for skiing, back to Portland for dinner with mom, to the veterinarian to get their Chocolate Lab’s nails trimmed, to Newport Market for extra supplies, or when it rains or if there is snow on the ground.
So totally green people like the city council wants! Win-win!
You sound like the most degrading thing that this city has going on!
– that fat lifestyle you are so enamored with requires an army of low paid workers to make it possible – you really need that explained to you?
Gotta agree with Boomer, in our neighborhood made up of single family homes there is one apartment building. Never in the 20 yrs I’ve lived in this neighborhood have I ever seen the police having to respond to any of the homes. Not the case with the apts though, over the years we’ve seen a number of police calls and last year even SWAT having to respond. So besides not having any skin in the game or a connection with the neighborhood it also weighs on people’s psyche when they have to live stacked on top of each other. And then there’s the negative impact on Americans missing out on building equity when we become a nation of renters rather than a society of owners.
I don’t think income or housing density precludes civic involvement. Particularly if these folks have kids. Schools usually pave the way for community involvement.
Do we have enough water for all this growth??
Yes. The cars will be what makes the larger population unbearable, not the people.
I hate what this town is becoming. Idiots like commenter #1 and thousands of people moving here every day. Yeah, lets build up high and block the view and the sun we all moved here to have. Such a shame, the “management” of this city and state.
“management of this city and state”
I think you are onto something here….
Meanwhile, why cant INTEL bring some of the projected 190k jobs expected for sites in Ohio, Texas and Arizona?
Dont worry about the raging illegal, slave operated pot farms in the southern part of the state though.
Look elsewhere to find the definition of LEADERSHIP.