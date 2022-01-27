Bend fugitive arrested on drug, weapons charges in Hwy. 97 traffic stop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man wanted on several arrest warrants gave a false name and tried to run Thursday after a Bend police officer pulled over his SUV in a traffic stop near Hunnell Road and Highway 97. Officers said drugs, cash, stolen items and a loaded handgun were found inside.

The officer conducted the traffic stop shortly after 3 p.m., and the 55-year-old man pulled over and stopped in the Lowe’s parking lot, Lieutenant Bob Jones said. The man gave a false name and tried to run away, but was detained and found to have outstanding arrest warrants.

With the help of Bend Police K-9 Ladybug, officers found inside the SUV over a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, over a half-ounce of heroin, a loaded handgun, stolen property and about $360 in cash, Jones said.

The man was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on charges of DUII-drugs, possession and attempted delivery of drugs, two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (felon in possession and carrying concealed), giving false information to police and three in-state warrants.