Central Oregon’s Toys for Tots drive looking for new storage location

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's Toys for Tots program is facing a major challenge this year: finding enough space to store the donated toys.

More than 7,500 area families were served last Christmas by the Toys for Tots program, thanks to help from Blue Dog RV, which let the program use its facility on Franklin Avenue in Bend for extra storage.

Cynthia Gabriel, one of the organizers, told NewsChannel 21 they will need to move out some time this month whilel the facility is being developed.

The area's rental rates for a similarly sized location are too expensive for the program to cover, Gabriel said.

The Toys for Tots program, operated by the Marine Corps League of Central Oregon, is staffed by members of the Band of Brothers of Central Oregon.

