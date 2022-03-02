City of Bend gives 2nd Street homeless camp 2 weeks notice, works with agencies on next steps

There's room for some at new Division Street shelter;

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two weeks after endorsing a Bend Police Department recommendation and declaring the months-old Second Street homeless encampment an "unsafe campsite" due to crime, health and safety issues, City Manager Eric King announced at Wednesday night's city council meeting that campers were given two weeks' notice to leave.

King said at the close of the first in-person council meeting in months (though the public has still not been allowed to join them in council chambers) that numerous agencies who have been working with the Second Street campers have stepped up efforts to make sure all who are willing to make changes in their lives will be helped in doing so -- some at the city's new emergency shelter on Division Street.

Asked after the meeting if March 14 was the specified date for the camp's removal, King told NewsChannel 21, "I'm hesitant to give an exact date ... but yes, something close to that."

Here's King's full talking points from his report to the council:

"· This Monday, February 28th, the formal 14-day notice process (required by the Admin ROW Policy) began

· Outreach staff from Shepherd’s House, COVO, REACH, Deschutes County Homeless Outreach, Mosaic Medical, The Helpers, J Bar J, and others, including mutual aid groups, regularly spend time in the 2nd Street area, building critical relationships, deploying needed supplies, and encouraging additional options for shelter. Many of these providers have been serving the area since the first tents went up months ago. Some of the individuals in the area are ready for the next step away from living on the streets, while others may not be. This is the first year that our community has had a permanent low-barrier shelter that is open 7 days a week. While it is consistently full, Service Providers continue to include it in their list of overnight options for everyone staying in the 2nd Street area.

· The City holds a contract for mobile outreach and case management services with a local nonprofit, REACH. As individuals’ needs have increased in the 2nd Street area, REACH has built trusted relationships with many of the people in the area and regularly makes referrals to vital physical and mental health services. REACH also provides individualized resources like safe heating elements, assistance in obtaining identification cards necessary for accessing long-term housing options, and transportation vouchers for critical appointments.

· Over the past month, REACH has increased the hours delivering services to 2nd Street area. They have been on site 2-3 days a week, providing basic support services, especially during the unusually cold weather last week. They have also been connecting folks to mental health, primary care doctors and making sure they are signed up for food benefits, medical and other services.

· The City continues to allocate significant resources through a contracted provider, Central Oregon Bio Solutions, to address debris and garbage in the area, as well as return shopping carts that have accumulated in the area.

· Service Providers continue to encourage individuals to seek the safest, healthiest environments to transition to as they leave an outdoor camp. Some will consider alternate options like the 2nd Street Shelter, while others will move to other outdoor spaces to live. The City doesn’t yet have an unsanctioned camping code that directs the time, place, or manner of where people can and cannot camp.

· There are currently 7 rooms with 14 beds available at Division Street Shelter. We have moved 13 people that were consistently staying at the 2nd Street Shelter into the Division St. Shelter. As you know, there is an existing Coordinated Entry System that prioritizes shelter for individuals that are unhoused. Anyone currently living on 2nd/Greely who would like a place at Division St should work through their outreach/caseworker and let s/he know their interest."

Earlier in the night, City Councilor Megan Perkins gave her regular every-meeting update on the city's various efforts to address houselessness, and defended efforts to adopt new city codes to allow managed shelters around the city

Megan Perkins’ Council Update 3/2/22

I wanted to start tonight by acknowledging that many of you are frustrated and fearful of our current houseless situation. We hear from people every day that are afraid to drive down certain streets or walk in certain places at night. We hear from businesses every day that are concerned about their livelihoods due to trash or crime from unsanctioned camping. Combine that with the alarming fact that roughly ¾ of our houseless are unsheltered and we have a serious crisis in our community.

Shelters can provide a bridge for houseless community members until they can get into more stable or permanent housing. Shelters in the city of Bend are not and will not be Hunnell Road with a fence around it. Shelters provide case management, security, trash clean up, integration with the neighborhood, and so much more. Most importantly, shelters provide safety for those inside and those living and working outside. Shelters are part of the City Council’s comprehensive strategy to provide safe housing options for people.

Increasing opportunities to develop more shelters will allow the City to better manage camping in public places. The proposed development code changes are one key tool in this toolbox.

PUBLIC PROCESS

We are still in the public process regarding proposed development code changes related to shelters. The proposed code changes are intended to provide options for various types of shelters to be built in most zoning districts in Bend.

Public input associated with these code amendments has been more inclusive than typical, required processes. State law and City code require that the changes go through two public hearings: one at the Planning Commission, and one at City Council.

These proposed amendments were developed through nine public meetings of the Sounding Board to House our Neighbors, a public advisory group, not the City Council, beginning in April 2021.

The Planning Commission has held its public hearing and is now deliberating on the proposed amendments. Their next meeting is March 8.

After Planning Commission completes its deliberations, we’ll determine next steps for bringing a work session and public hearings to the City Council.

Most of the issues and questions raised at the Planning Commission meetings were also discussed and considered during the Sounding Board process. The Planning

Commission is considering the public input, will discuss it as a body, and will make recommendations to the City Council.

Then the proposed amendments move to the City Council for a public hearing, anticipated on April 6. Written public input can be submitted at any time until the record closes, and verbal testimony will be taken at the City Council public hearing. The Council will make the final decisions on the proposed amendments.

We understand the community’s concerns - A question surrounding the proposed shelter code updates is: What would change in Bend? But to be clear, the proposed changes don’t represent a significant change from what’s currently allowed.

Homeless shelters are already allowed in residential areas in Bend. Right now, temporary housing – which is what some would call a homeless shelter – can be located in Bend in residential zones, subject to a conditional use permit. In other words, homeless shelters can already legally operate in Bend’s neighborhoods.

The Oregon Legislature passed a law (HB 2006) in 2021 requiring cities to approve emergency shelters anywhere in a city. It does not just allow but requires cities to approve emergency shelters – also what some would call homeless shelters – anywhere in a city, including residential neighborhoods, as long as certain basic conditions are met. HB 2006 says these are not land use decisions, meaning neighbors do not receive notice and do not have the ability to challenge a siting application through the typical land use process. HB 2006 expires as of July 1, 2022.

These proposed code amendments are meant to provide better, MANAGED outdoor camping options. They do NOT legalize or sanction UNMANAGED outdoor camping in your neighborhood like you’ve seen on Emerson Avenue, Hunnell Road or Second Street.

The proposed code amendments are intended to create opportunities for permitted, managed options. The changes would create better-defined opportunities for property owners and service providers who want to provide better, managed options for people experiencing homelessness. It is important to create opportunities and options for those who want help, and those who are able and willing to provide it.

Unmanaged outdoor camping – like you see on Hunnell Road or Second Street - is still subject to a City administrative policy intended to balance public safety with the reality that there are too many people with no shelter and no place to go.

That administrative policy is what the City can use to address unsafe camping sites, such as Second Street. Later in the meeting, City Manager Eric King will update the Council on progress and current efforts to address unsanctioned camping on Second Street. Stay tuned to the City Manager’s report toward the end of the meeting.

The Shelter Code updates are just one piece of the strategy. Other pieces, as a reminder, include:

· As part of its overall strategy, the City is also beginning work on comprehensive Municipal Code provisions to regulate camping and sleeping in public places in compliance with state law.. While the City will not be able to completely prohibit camping and sleeping on all public property, increasing shelter opportunities will strengthen the City’s ability to manage its public places.

· You’ve heard us talk about a proposal from Central Oregon Villages to manage Outdoor Shelters. We are still trying to find a site on which to locate outdoor shelters. A contract to begin Phase I of the process of creating two outdoor shelter sites is contingent on finding a location. It had anticipated to come before Council on March 16 but as of this moment, there is no location identified.

· 2nd Street is also the location of a designated permanent warming shelter operated by Shepherd’s House with a capacity of 100 beds. The facility has been consistently full. The City has received a proposal to operate location as Navigation Center and that contract anticipated to come to Council on March 16.

MORE FUNDING

And, lastly for tonight’s update: more good news about resources growing to help address this issue.

The Oregon Legislature is considering a comprehensive funding package that allocates $400 million statewide in funding housing and houselessness solutions including several direct allocations:

o $1 million for the Deschutes County (Bend, LaPine, Sisters and Redmond) Collaborative Office via HB 4123;

o $1.5 million for assistance towards increasing shelter capacity and related services; and

o $400 thousand for cleanup and sanitation services.

Final votes are anticipated on these funding packages later this week. A more formal wrap up of this legislative session will be summarized at the March 16th Council meeting.

Would like to finish tonight with a quote from Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world.” Thank you to all of the helpers in our Bend community."