ZZ Top, Maren Morris, Alice in Chains join record Hayden Homes Amphitheater summer concert lineup

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This summer will be a-rockin' at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, with three more big acts announced Monday for a total of 28 shows -- the most in the Bend riverfront venue's history -- and they're not done yet.

The Live Nation venue announced these additions to the 2022 Les Schwab Tires Concert Series:

Online-only presale for all three runs Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Password for all three shows = local.

General on-sale of tickets for all three shows starts Friday at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Old Mill Marketing Director Beau Eastes said that’s now 28 shows scheduled for the Hayden Homes Amphitheater this year, the most ever in the newly renamed, upgraded venue -- with more announcements on the way in coming days.