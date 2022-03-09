‘Bend 101’ seminar set for new residents, community members

Seminar to introduce new residents to community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Bend continues to grow, so does the importance of the idea of community. Some long-time residents and the Bend Chamber of Commerce are working together to host an event to strengthen the community and introduce the place they love to new residents.

Bend 101 will serve as a learning seminar for new residents to connect with others and get information and resources to engage and thrive.

After being postponed several times due to the pandemic, it's scheduled for April 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Tetherow Event Pavilion.

Long-time Bend residents will be speaking, as well as representatives of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Carly Keenan is meeting with one of the speakers, Tom Carlsen, to learn more about the event. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here's a video produced about the program: