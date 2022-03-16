Bend councilors take up land-use request to clear path for construction of new Central Library

Also to discuss revisions to council rules regarding meeting decorum, process to fill council vacancies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Bend city councilors hold a hearing Wednesday evening on a land-use request for the Deschutes Public Library's new voter-approved Central Library, discuss revised council rules for decorum and filling vacancies and consider a $3.9 million contract with Shepherd's House for a "navigation center" at its Second Street shelter.

The Deschutes Public Library is seeking an amendment to the city's development code that would mean they do not require a master plan to proceed with construction of their planned 100,000-square-foot main library on Highway 20 near O.B. Riley Road, across from the Cascade Village Shopping Center.

Otherwise, city officials say it could have to wait several years, until the city is ready to plan out the O.B. Riley area's urban growth boundary expansion and neighboring property owners are ready to build.

A city planner said it's similar to the exception the city granted Bend-La Pine Schools for construction of North Star Elementary School in northwest Bend.

Councilors also are scheduled to review and possibly adopt new city council rules that include elements to ensure decorum when the public returns to City Hall this spring (after some sharply critical calls in recent months' visitors section, including being accused of "murdering" homeless people) It also would set the process for filling council vacancies to avoid issues such as the one that arose when Chris Piper was appointed to a vacant position.

Councilors also are set to consider a three-year, up to $3.9 million contract with Shepherd's House Ministries to operate a daytime navigation center, connecting the homeless to a variety of services at the Second Street shelter where dozens stay overnight.

To read more about the agenda items and to watch the meeting, you can find the links on this city of Bend web page.