City of Bend begins weekly road and traffic reports for construction season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will be releasing a weekly road and traffic report each Friday during peak construction season to help members of our community plan the safest and most reliable routes to their destinations. The weekly report is intended to provide information about various projects within City limits that impact public roadways.

Travelers can also check our interactive, online map at bendoregon.gov/traffic. It will be regularly updated to show the current and upcoming projects that may create lane or road closures.

It will be another busy season, with road maintenance and construction, private development projects, and other possible events that could require lane or road closures.

Here is your Weekly Road and Traffic Report for the Week of March 25-31

For the Week of March 28 - April 3:

Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through late spring 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project.

NW Davenport Avenue between NW 13th Street and NW 14th Street for a water service replacement, full road closure 3/28.

NE 3rd Street between Olney Avenue and NE Butler Market Road for roadway improvements, single lane closure of slow lanes. Completion expected summer 2023.

NE Norton Avenue between NE 3rd Street and NE 4th Street for street improvements, full street closure.

Capella Place between SE 27th Street and SE Vega Street for infrastructure installation, Eastbound Lane closure.

NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May.

Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for end of April.

NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours.

As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours. Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from 2 nd street to 15 th street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety. Intersection of SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour through May 2022 (weather dependent).

– Street improvements on Wilson from 2 street to 15 street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. Newport Avenue - east of the NW College Way roundabout to NW Juniper Street, Eastbound closure with local westbound access. Businesses within the closure are still open and accessible.

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Right of Way & Construction Manager

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation